Modi pays tribute to Holocaust victims at Yad Vashem memorial

Modi pays tribute to Holocaust victims at Yad Vashem memorial



February 26, 2026 16:56 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem to honor Holocaust victims underscores the enduring importance of remembrance and the commitment to global peace and human dignity

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum, in Jerusalem, Israel, February 26, 2026. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also present. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Modi visited Yad Vashem in Jerusalem to honor victims of the Holocaust.
  • Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu toured the Hall of Names, commemorating Holocaust victims.
  • A memorial ceremony was held where Modi laid a wreath and stone in remembrance.
  • Modi's visit underscores the commitment to uphold peace and human dignity, and stand against injustice.
  • Yad Vashem serves as a reminder of the Holocaust and the importance of Holocaust commemoration, documentation, research and education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Yad Vashem memorial here and paid tributes to the victims of the Holocaust.

Modi was accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

 

At the start of the visit, the two leaders toured the Hall of Names, during which Netanyahu showed Modi the names of his wife Sara's relatives who perished in the Holocaust.

Following the tour, a memorial ceremony was held, in which Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath and placed a stone to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust.

"Honouring the memory of victims of the Holocaust and renewing our shared commitment to uphold peace and human dignity. PM @narendramodi visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Modi laid a wreath and paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust. He also visited the poignant Book of Names Hall, a powerful tribute preserving the memory of millions who perished during the holocaust.

"The memorial stands as a solemn reminder of the brutality of the past and our collective resolve to stand against injustice and create a better world," Jaiswal said.

This was the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Yad Vashem.

Established in 1953 by an act of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), Yad Vashem is entrusted with Holocaust commemoration, documentation, research and education. 

Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday on a two-day visit to the country. It is his second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
