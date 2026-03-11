PM Modi Reassures Support for Indians Amidst West Asia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledges unwavering support and comprehensive assistance to Indian citizens stranded in West Asia amidst the ongoing conflict, while criticising the Congress party for alleged political exploitation of the crisis.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points PM Modi assures full support and assistance to Indian citizens stranded in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict, working with Gulf nations to provide aid.

The Indian government emphasises its commitment to rescuing and supporting citizens in crisis situations, citing past examples like the nurses in Iraq and Father Tom in Yemen.

Modi highlights India's push towards 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliance) in the energy sector to reduce dependence on foreign nations amidst global crises.

PM Modi accuses the Congress party of making provocative statements and spreading misinformation about the West Asia crisis for political gain.

The government is working to provide food, medical aid, accommodation, and legal assistance to Indian citizens in need through embassies and missions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Centre and Gulf nations were doing everything possible to help Indians stranded during the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Addressing a massive NDA rally here, he said the BJP-led NDA government always makes every possible effort to help its citizens when they are in trouble.

"Be it saving the nurses stranded in Iraq or freeing Father Tom from the clutches of terrorists in Yemen, India now does not abandon its citizens in their time of crisis.

"Father Alexis Premkumar was safely rescued and brought back from Afghanistan. Even today our aim is to ensure that Indians stranded in West Asia amidst the war are safe and receive all possible facilities," the PM said.

He said that he was "happy" that the governments of the Gulf nations were taking care of Indian citizens there and he was "grateful" to them.

Modi also said that Indian embassies and missions in those countries were working 24 by 7 to ensure food, medical aid, accommodation and legal assistance is provided to citizens in need of the same.

India's Push for Self-Reliance

The PM also said that the present crisis in West Asia has once again proved how important it is to become Atmanirbhar.

"To reduce dependence on other countries in the energy sector, the government has taken many steps in recent years. We have increased our solar capacity. Work on solar projects has started in Keralam as well.

"To reduce dependence on petrol and diesel, electric vehicles are being promoted. Hundred percent electrification of railways is also being carried out," he said.

PM Modi Criticises Congress

Modi alleged that the Congress was making 'provocative and irresponsible statements' over the West Asia crisis for political reasons.

The PM claimed that Congress was "deliberately" making such statements to create problems for Indian citizens stranded in West Asia and subsequently, "to make reels blaming Modi" for the same.

"It is unfortunate that Congress even in such times of crisis is playing politics. It is deliberately making provocative and irresponsible statements, so that the situation deteriorates and our people are stranded in trouble there and then they can together make reels blaming Modi. That is their game," he said.

Modi also alleged that during their rule the Congress and the Left parties have made the country more and more dependent on foreign nations and together they were now spreading rumours in connection with the war in the Gulf region.

He alleged that even during this time of war, "the Congress, the Left and their ecosystem are putting all their strength into creating fear in the country".

"I would say to the nation to stay cautious and alert of the rumours being spread by Congress and the Left," he contended.