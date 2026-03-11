HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi slams Cong over Iran war, assures safety of Indians

March 11, 2026 18:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress and Rahul Gandhi while campaigning in Kerala, urging voters to embrace BJP rule and accusing the opposition of political opportunism amid the West Asia crisis.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Golden Jubilee Sammelan of Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha, in Ernakulam. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for being unaware of India's advancements in drone manufacturing.
  • Modi urged the people of Kerala to break the cycle of alternating LDF and UDF governments and give the BJP a chance.
  • Modi asserted that the BJP aims to transform Kerala into a hub for Artificial Intelligence and future technologies.
  • Modi accused the Congress party of exploiting the West Asia crisis for political gain.
  • Modi highlighted the government's efforts to assist Indians in the Gulf region, expressing gratitude to Gulf countries for their care of Indian workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is unaware of the development happening in the country and accused the grand old party of playing politics over the West Asia crisis.

At a BJP-led NDA rally in Kochi, Modi stated that Kerala's pattern of alternating between LDF and UDF governments must end for the benefit of the state.

He urged the people of Kerala to give the BJP-led NDA a chance to serve them for the next five years as it comes with "Modi's guarantees".

The PM said that people were ready to move away from the LDF-UDF politics and asserted that the BJP's wins in Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in 2024 and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation recently will expand to entire Kerala.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Modi claimed that the Congress "Yuvaraj" (prince) doesn't know about the development happening in the country as he was unaware that the youth and various companies in India, including in Kerala, were into drone manufacturing.

Modi, in his speech, also said that the BJP will work for making Kerala a hub of AI and future technology.

West Asia Crisis

Referring to the West Asia crisis, he claimed that the India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere and that the central government was working to ensure that all help is provided to Indians stuck in the Gulf region.

He also attacked the Congress in connection with the West Asia crisis, claiming that the opposition party was playing politics on the issue.

The PM further said that the Gulf countries were giving utmost care to Indians working there and he was grateful to them for that.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje

