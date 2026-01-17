HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi flags off India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train

Modi flags off India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 17, 2026 15:06 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the country's first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) from Malda Town station in north Bengal.

IMAGE: The fully AC Vande Bharat sleeper train would offer passengers an "airline-like travel experience at economical fares," a statement issued by the PMO stated. Photograph: @RailMinIndia/X

He also virtually flagged off the return Guwahati-Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda.

Modi interacted with children and school students inside the train.

 

Developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India, the fully AC Vande Bharat sleeper train would offer passengers an "airline-like travel experience at economical fares," a statement issued by the PMO stated.

The train will make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient, it said.

"By significantly reducing travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah-Guwahati route, the train will also give a major boost to religious travel and tourism," the statement added.

Later at a public programme in Malda, the PM is scheduled to dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects, worth Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in Bengal and the North East.

On a two-day visit to eastern India, Modi is scheduled to criss-cross poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, blending high-voltage political messaging with a clutch of infrastructure launches as the countdown to the 2026 assembly elections enters its decisive phase.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
