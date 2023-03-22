News
PM holds high-level meet amid rise in Covid cases

March 22, 2023 17:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the Covid situation amid rise in cases in the country and also took stock of the public health preparedness, officials said.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

 

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths.

One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
