India's daily Covid count highest in over 4 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 18, 2023 13:47 IST
India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389, according to Union health ministry data.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing, in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

With 843 fresh infections, the country's caseload increased to 4.46 crore (4,46,94,349).

The death toll rose to 5,30,799 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

While Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each, two were reconciled by Kerala.

At 5,839, the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,161 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
