PM and I don't have 'wife issue': Rahul quips in Lok Sabha

During a Lok Sabha debate on women's quota, Rahul Gandhi lightheartedly quipped about not having 'the wife issue' like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while acknowledging the profound influence of women in shaping perspectives.

IMAGE: LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special Session (2026-27) of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Rahul Gandhi joked about not having 'the wife issue' like PM Modi during a Lok Sabha debate.

Gandhi emphasised the significant influence of women, such as mothers and sisters, in shaping perspectives.

He praised his sister Priyanka Gandhi's impactful speech in Parliament.

Gandhi highlighted the importance of women as a driving force in the national imagination.

In a friendly banter, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he didn't have "the wife issue", as the Congress MP emphasised that everyone has learnt from women in their lives.

Gandhi Highlights Women's Influence

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the three bills introduced for amendments to the women's quota law and setting up a delimitation commission, Gandhi said women are a driving force in the national imagination and national perspective.

"All of us in this room have been influenced, taught, and have learnt a lot from women in our lives – from mothers, sisters, wives," Gandhi said.

"Of course, the prime minister and myself don't have the wife issue, so we don't get that input, but we have our mothers and sisters," he said while referring to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's light-hearted remark that he got a scolding at home as he did not pen a poem for his wife like Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal did.

My Sister Achieved What I Couldn't: Rahul

Gandhi also lauded his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"Yesterday, I was watching my sister achieve in five minutes what I have not been able to do in 20 years of my political career – make Amit Shah Ji smile," Gandhi said to peals of laughter.

The comments were made during a debate on the women's reservation bill, which aims to reserve seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Such banter is not uncommon during parliamentary debates, but this particular exchange drew attention due to its personal nature and the figures involved.