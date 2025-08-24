'Talks are on': Rahul Gandhi jokes about his marriage

In a light-hearted comment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday quipped that 'talks are on' with Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, a political ally and family friend, regarding his earlier suggestion that the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha should get married.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi rides a motorcycle during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Purnea on Sunday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

The 55-year-old made the remark at a press conference in Araria district of Bihar, during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

His comment came after Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav advised Union Minister Chirag Paswan to consider getting married. To this, Gandhi said he too received a similar suggestion from Yadav's father two years ago.

At the press conference, a journalist asked Yadav about Paswan's attempts to drive a wedge between the RJD and the Congress by calling the national party a 'pichhlaggu' (sidekick) of the regional outfit.

Yadav, who is the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's chief ministerial candidate, said, "I can pay Chirag Paswan back in the same coin, make fun of his claims of being a Hanuman of, not even a party, but an individual."

Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, has often compared his loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Hanuman's legendary devotion to Lord Ram.

Yadav added, "I would not like to join issue with Chirag Paswan whom I consider an elder brother. I would only advise him to get married. It is high time."

The comment from the 35-year-old, a father of two, drew laughter from the crowd.

Rahul Gandhi, whom Tejashwi has consistently called 'bade bhai' (elder brother) during the Yatra, then took the mic and said, "The advice is applicable to me as well. Talks are on with his father."

The indirect reference was to a press conference held in Patna two years ago, hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was then trying to bring together leaders from across the country to defeat the BJP.

Prasad, known for his penchant for banter, had said, "We would urge Rahul Gandhi to get married. It has been a fervent wish of his mother (Sonia Gandhi). We want to see him as 'dulha' (groom) and join the 'baraat' (wedding procession)."

The remark was interpreted in a section of the media as the RJD supremo giving his stamp of approval, metaphorically, for making Gandhi prime minister in the event of a Congress-led coalition coming to power.