News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Play your part: Sonia Gandhi's message to Delhi voters

Play your part: Sonia Gandhi's message to Delhi voters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 23, 2024 16:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two days before polling in Delhi, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Thursday said these are very important elections to save democracy and the Constitution, and urged the people in New Delhi to play their part in this fight and make INDIA bloc candidates victorious on all seven seats.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addresses in a video statement ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

In a video statement, the Congress parliamentary party chief also asserted this Lok Sabha election is being fought on issues such as unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions.

 

"This is a very important election. This election is an election to save the democracy and Constitution of the country. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions. You have to play your part in this fight," Gandhi told the people of Delhi in her message.

Thursday is the last day of campaigning in the city. Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4.

"Your every vote will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women and create an India of equality with a bright future. I appeal to you to make the candidates of Congress and INDIA coalition victorious on all the seven seats of Delhi with a big margin," she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Was Modi Worried About Shyam Rangeela?
Was Modi Worried About Shyam Rangeela?
'Modiji, Can We Survive Only On Rations?'
'Modiji, Can We Survive Only On Rations?'
'BJP Has 6,000 Cr To Spend On Elections'
'BJP Has 6,000 Cr To Spend On Elections'
Cyclone Remal brewing in Bengal, to hit by May 26
Cyclone Remal brewing in Bengal, to hit by May 26
Pune RTO to cancel temp registration of killer Porsche
Pune RTO to cancel temp registration of killer Porsche
Can Indian pacers tame turning T20 WC tracks?
Can Indian pacers tame turning T20 WC tracks?
Major fire after cylinder blast in Dombivli off Mumbai
Major fire after cylinder blast in Dombivli off Mumbai
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Kejriwal Campaigns For Kanhaiya

Kejriwal Campaigns For Kanhaiya

'Mr Modi Is Rattled'

'Mr Modi Is Rattled'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances