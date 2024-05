Aam Aadmi Party national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal campaigned for Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate from the North-East Delhi constituency, at a roadshow in Bhajanpura on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

AAP and the Congress are in an electoral alliance in Delhi.

IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal and Kanhaiya Kumar at the roadshow in Bhajanpura. All photographs: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kanhaiya at the roadshow.

IMAGE: Kejriwal holds a mace during the roadshow.

IMAGE: Kejriwal greets crowds at the roadshow.

IMAGE: Kejriwal is showered with flower petals.

IMAGE: Under the terms of his bail, Kejriwal will return to Tihar Jail on Saturday, June 1.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com