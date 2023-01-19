News
Rediff.com  » News » Plane takes off from Amritsar without 35 passengers

Plane takes off from Amritsar without 35 passengers

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 19, 2023 11:53 IST
A Singapore bound flight took off hours ahead of schedule, leaving behind 35 passengers at the Amritsar airport.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Scoot Airline on Facebook

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered a probe into the incidence.

The probe was initiated by the aviation regulatory authority after a Scoot Airline flight which was originally scheduled to depart at 7.55 pm on Wednesday from the Amritsar Airport took off at 3 pm, hours ahead of its departure time.

This triggered chaos at the airport with angry passengers who were left behind staging a protest. They registered their complaint with authorities concerned at the airport.

 

After Airport authorities contacted the airline officials they were informed that the passengers were informed about the change in flight time via e-mail.

"Around 280 passengers were to travel to Singapore but 253 passengers were rescheduled, leaving behind over 30 passengers behind," Amritsar airport Director said.

The DGCA has sought details from both Scoot Airline which is a Singaporean low-cost airline and a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines and the Amritsar Airport authority.

An airport official told ANI that the travel agent, who booked the tickets for 30 people in a group, had not informed them (passengers) about the change in flight timings due to which the airline flew with the passengers who had reported on time.

Earlier this month, over 50 passengers were allegedly left behind at the Bengaluru airport after a Go First flight took off without them.

