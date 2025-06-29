Amid Hindi row, Maha govt withdraws orders on three-language policy

Facing mounting opposition to the introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference, in Mumbai on Sunday. State Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde also present. Photograph: ANI Photo

Immediately after the announcement, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray said the protest march planned on July 5 against the GRs has been cancelled.

However, Uddhav Thackeray said that a programme will take place on July 5 to celebrate the 'unity of the Marathi manoos'.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on the eve of the monsoon session of state legislature, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the GRs have been withdrawn, and announced the formation of a committee headed by educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward on the language policy.

'Why was the government so adamant about the Hindi language and who exactly was pressuring the government for this remains a mystery,' Raj Thackeray said on X.

'Do not create confusion with the (Jadhav) committee's report again, otherwise the government should note that this committee will not be allowed to function in Maharashtra,' he said.

Uddhav Thackeray told reporters that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government was forced to withdraw the GRs owing to the strong unity shown by Marathi manoos.

"The government tried to divide Marathi people but failed to do so," he said.

Fadnavis alleged that as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had accepted the recommendations of the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee to introduce a three-language policy from class 1 to 12 and set up a committee on the policy implementation.

Uddhav dismissed the claim, saying he had appointed a study group on Mashelkar panel suggestions, but the group did not hold even a single meeting.

"The state cabinet has decided to withdraw the Government Resolutions (GR) issued in April and June regarding the implementation of the three-language policy from class one. A committee headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav will be formed to recommend implementation (of the three-language formula)," Fadnavis said.

The Fadnavis government had issued a GR on April 16, making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools. Amid backlash, the government issued an amended GR on June 17 making Hindi an optional language.

Maharashtra minister Ashok Uike's remarks opposing the imposition of Hindi found unexpected support from the MNS, which prominently featured his photograph and quote on its posters ahead of the July 5 protest.

The party displayed the state tribal development minister's quotes on its banners in some parts of Mumbai.

Uike had recently said that he would speak only in Marathi, asserting, "I was born in a tribal family. My mother, who was illiterate, instilled in me the values of Marathi. I don't know Hindi, and I will not speak in Hindi."

Hours before Fadnavis made the announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said efforts were being made to ensure that the need for the July 5 march against the three-language formula did not arise.

Reacting to Ajit Pawar's statement, Uddhav Thackeray said someone in the government showed the courage to oppose it (GRs), and not everyone has become a slave.

"My party does not oppose Hindi but only its imposition," he said, after copies of the June 17 government resolution on the three-language policy for schools was burnt at a well-attended protest event in south Mumbai.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of launching a false propaganda campaign to undermine public resistance against its alleged "anti-Marathi" agenda and push for the imposition of Hindi.

The former state school education minister also refuted claims that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in which Congress was an ally, had accepted the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.