SEE: Cries of Marathi pride as Thackerays come together

The NSCI Dome in Worli, central Mumbai, was awash in a sea of saffron flags and drowned in cries of Marathi pride as Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray came together to celebrate Marathi Vijay Diwas on Saturday.

The cousins came together to mark the Maharashtra government's decision to scrap a contentious order making Hindi a compulsory third language in the state's primary schools, which they said hit at the Marathi manoos.

Cries of ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji’, ‘Aawaz Konacha, Marathi manasacha’ rent the air as the public streamed into the Dome.

Prasanna D Zore/Rediff captured these visuals from the venue of the joint rally, the cousins’ first since Raj Thackeray broke off from the united Shiv Sena to form the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in 2006.