Uddhav, Raj claim victory after Hindi order withdrawn

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the Maharashtra government lost to the power of 'Marathi manoos' after it withdrew two GRs (government resolutions) on the implementation of Hindi, part of the three-language policy, in Classes 1 to 5 in state schools.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, party leaders Aditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut along with supporters stage a protest against Maharashtra government mandating Hindi as the default third language in schools, in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said the Devendra Fadnavis government attempted to break the unity of the Marathi manoos and create a divide between Marathis and non-Marathis.

"The government lost to the power of Marathi manoos. The government did not realise Marathi manoos will unite in this manner," he asserted.

Amid an announcement by his party colleague Sanjay Raut that the rally on July 5 to protest the GRs stood cancelled, Thackeray said the event will now be a victory march to celebrate the success of Marathi unity.

The former chief minister also dubbed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as a factory of lies.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray also attributed the withdrawal of government resolutions to the unity of Marathi manoos that would have been on display at the protest event on July 5.

Who pressured the state government on making Hindi mandatory remains a suspense, he added in his post on X.

The MNS had been taking up the issue since April 2025 after which other political parties and organisations started expressing their desire to be part of it, he added.

"Had the (July 5) morcha taken place, this would have revitalised the memory of Samyukt Maharashtra movement. The government must have feared this. This fear should be there," he asserted.

Amid a growing chorus against the introduction of the Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government resolutions) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the Monsoon Session of the state legislature, Chief Minister Fadnavis also announced the formation of a committee under educationist Dr Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward and implementation of the language policy.

The panel has sought three months to study the issue and prepare a report.

On this, Raj Thackeray said irrespective of the findings of the Jadhav panel, the three-language formula and 'imposition' of Hindi will not be allowed in the state.

Thackeray said it is good the unity of Marathi manoos was seen on the issue.