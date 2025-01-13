PHOTOS: Z-Morh Tunnel, J-K's landmark project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 6.5 km long Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The tunnel is aimed at ensuring year-round connectivity to the town of Sonamarg.
Here is all you need to know about the landmark project.
Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, the tunnel will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes.
The two-lane bi-directional road tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir has been built at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore.
The Z-Morh Tunnel derives its name from the Z-shaped stretch of road it replaces. "Z-Morh" is the Hindi for "Z-turn".
It is equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre-wide escape passage for emergencies.
It is designed to handle up to 1,000 vehicles per hour at a maximum speed of 80 kmph.