PHOTOS: Z-Morh Tunnel, J-K's landmark project

PHOTOS: Z-Morh Tunnel, J-K's landmark project

January 13, 2025 11:42 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 6.5 km long Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tunnel is aimed at ensuring year-round connectivity to the town of Sonamarg.

Here is all you need to know about the landmark  project.

Photographs: @OmarAbdullah
 

Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, the tunnel will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes.

The two-lane bi-directional road tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir has been built at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore.

The Z-Morh Tunnel derives its name from the Z-shaped stretch of road it replaces. "Z-Morh" is the Hindi for "Z-turn".

It is equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre-wide escape passage for emergencies.

It is designed to handle up to 1,000 vehicles per hour at a maximum speed of 80 kmph. 

AGENCIES
