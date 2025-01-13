Modi In Kashmir: Security On High Alert

On Monday, January 13, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi will inaugurate the all weather Z-Morh tunnel in picturesque Sonamarg in central Kashmir.

Security has been beefed up in the Valley before the PM's visit.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel stands guard on the road leading to the Z-Morh tunnel.

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain constant vigil near the tunnel.

IMAGE: Strict checking on the way leading to the tunnel.

IMAGE: Security peronnel stand on guard, here and below.

IMAGE: Security personnel search locals, here and below.

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain strict vigil.

