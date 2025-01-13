HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi In Kashmir: Security On High Alert

Modi In Kashmir: Security On High Alert

By UMAR GANIE
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 06:45 IST

x

On Monday, January 13, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi will inaugurate the all weather Z-Morh tunnel in picturesque Sonamarg in central Kashmir.

Security has been beefed up in the Valley before the PM's visit.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stands guard on the road leading to the Z-Morh tunnel. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain constant vigil near the tunnel.

 

IMAGE: Strict checking on the way leading to the tunnel.

 

IMAGE: Security peronnel stand on guard, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Security personnel search locals, here and below.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain strict vigil.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
UMAR GANIE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

In Pics: Glimpses of Z-Morh and Zojila tunnels
In Pics: Glimpses of Z-Morh and Zojila tunnels
World's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet ready
World's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet ready
Kashmir Gets Tunnel Friendly
Kashmir Gets Tunnel Friendly
Infiltration raise concerns post J-K tunnel site attack
Infiltration raise concerns post J-K tunnel site attack
Modi Losing The Gains In Kashmir
Modi Losing The Gains In Kashmir

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Happy Birthday Tintin!

webstory image 2

5 Leftover Foods DANGEROUS Unless Reheated, Like Rice!

webstory image 3

5 Countries With The Best Work-Life Balance

VIDEOS

'129-year-old' world's 'oldest saint' at Maha Kumbh3:03

'129-year-old' world's 'oldest saint' at Maha Kumbh

Women devotees perform sacred Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj4:06

Women devotees perform sacred Ganga Aarti at the Triveni...

Die-hard Rajinikanth fan celebrates Pongal in temple dedicated to the superstar9:13

Die-hard Rajinikanth fan celebrates Pongal in temple...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD