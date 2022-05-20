News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 10 trapped as part of tunnel in J-K collapses

10 trapped as part of tunnel in J-K collapses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 20, 2022 10:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A part of an under-construction tunnel has collapsed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, trapping at least 13 labourers, three of whom were rescued, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night and the rescue operation was in full swing. Officials said the three rescued workers have been admitted to hospitals.

Several machines and trucks have been damaged in the incident.

 

"Around 10.15 pm on Thursday, the audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah in Ramban collapsed, trapping 11-12 labourers of Sarla Company working there," a senior official told PTI.

The rescue operation started at midnight and was going on in full swing with rock breakers being used to reach the trapped people, he said, adding one of the three injured have been taken to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu.

Union minister Jitendra Singh termed the collapse of a part of the under-construction tunnel on the national highway stretch between Ramban and Ramsu "unfortunate".

"I'm in constant touch with DC Mussrat Islam. Nearly 10 labour workers were trapped under the debris. Another two were rescued and hospitalised with injuries. Rescue operations going on in full swing. Civil administration and police authorities are monitoring the situation," he said.

Those trapped inside the tunnel are West Bengal residents Jadav Roy (23) Gautam Roy (22), Sudhir Roy (31), Dipak Roy (33) and Parimal Roy (38), Shiva Chowhn (26) from Assam, Nepali citizens Nawaraj Chowdhury (26) and Kushi Ram (25), and Jammu and Kashmir residents Muzaffar (38) and Israt (30), officials said.

The hospitalised include Vishnu Gola (33) of Jharkhand and Ameen (26) of Jammu and Kashmir. All of them were employed by a company tasked with auditing the tunnel, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma are at the spot along with the deputy inspector general of police, supervising the rescue operation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
In Pics: Glimpses of Z-Morh and Zojila tunnels
In Pics: Glimpses of Z-Morh and Zojila tunnels
MUST See: Zojila, India's longest road tunnel
MUST See: Zojila, India's longest road tunnel
World's longest and deepest rail tunnel opens
World's longest and deepest rail tunnel opens
Warning! Deepika's Red Hot
Warning! Deepika's Red Hot
Panchayat 2 Review
Panchayat 2 Review
Raksha Mantri Gets Ready For Yoga Day!
Raksha Mantri Gets Ready For Yoga Day!
'250,000 railway vacancies, but govt won't hire'
'250,000 railway vacancies, but govt won't hire'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

World's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet ready

World's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet ready

The Terror Tunnel Of Samba

The Terror Tunnel Of Samba

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances