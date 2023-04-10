News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmir Gets Tunnel Friendly

Kashmir Gets Tunnel Friendly

By REDIFF NEWS
April 10, 2023 22:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Monday, April 10, 2023, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugrated the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Later, Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and members of of the Parliamentary consultative committee on road transport and highways inspected the Zojila Tunnel -- Asia's longest tunnel -- to establish all weather connectivity for Ladakh.

IMAGE: The Z-Morh tunnel connects Gagangir and Sonmarg on the Srinagar-Leh highway. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: A view of the Z-Morh tunnel.

 

IMAGE: A view of the 14.5 km Zojila Tunnel -- Asia's longest tunnel -- for which construction is underway, in Ganderbal.

 

 

IMAGE: Gadkari and Manoj Sinha inspect construction at the Zojila Tunnel.

 

IMAGE: Workers constructing the Zojila Tunnel.

 

IMAGE: Ongoing construction at the Zojila Tunnel.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
World's Highest Railway Bridge To Open
World's Highest Railway Bridge To Open
Drone equipped with radars deployed near Pak border
Drone equipped with radars deployed near Pak border
Yeh Hai India: The Bridge In The Clouds
Yeh Hai India: The Bridge In The Clouds
Red Hot Amyra!
Red Hot Amyra!
Top Performer: Pooran Power Floors RCB
Top Performer: Pooran Power Floors RCB
Anushka Cheers Kohli And Co
Anushka Cheers Kohli And Co
Turning Point: DK's Fumble
Turning Point: DK's Fumble
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

PM inaugurates India's longest road tunnel

PM inaugurates India's longest road tunnel

Zojila, India's longest road tunnel

Zojila, India's longest road tunnel

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances