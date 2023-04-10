Kashmir Gets Tunnel Friendly

On Monday, April 10, 2023, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugrated the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway.
Later, Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and members of of the Parliamentary consultative committee on road transport and highways inspected the Zojila Tunnel -- Asia's longest tunnel -- to establish all weather connectivity for Ladakh.
