Kashmir Gets Tunnel Friendly

On Monday, April 10, 2023, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugrated the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Later, Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and members of of the Parliamentary consultative committee on road transport and highways inspected the Zojila Tunnel -- Asia's longest tunnel -- to establish all weather connectivity for Ladakh.

IMAGE: The Z-Morh tunnel connects Gagangir and Sonmarg on the Srinagar-Leh highway. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the Z-Morh tunnel.

IMAGE: A view of the 14.5 km Zojila Tunnel -- Asia's longest tunnel -- for which construction is underway, in Ganderbal.

IMAGE: Gadkari and Manoj Sinha inspect construction at the Zojila Tunnel.

IMAGE: Workers constructing the Zojila Tunnel.

IMAGE: Ongoing construction at the Zojila Tunnel.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com