News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When PM installed the Sengol in new Parliament

When PM installed the Sengol in new Parliament

May 28, 2023 10:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The prime minister prostrated before the Sengol and sought blessings from high priests of various 'adheenams' in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.

Photograph: Courtesy PMO

Modi then carried the Sengol in a procession amid tunes of 'nadaswaram' and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

 

Photograph: Courtesy @BJP4India/Twitter

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed 'Ganapati Homam' to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Photograph: Courtesy PMO
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
 
Print this article
First Look: PM shares video of newly-built Parliament
First Look: PM shares video of newly-built Parliament
May 'this temple of democracy' ...: Modi on new Parl
May 'this temple of democracy' ...: Modi on new Parl
Parl inauguration amid protests: Security stepped up
Parl inauguration amid protests: Security stepped up
'Self-glorifying' PM: Cong on Parliament inauguration
'Self-glorifying' PM: Cong on Parliament inauguration
PM inuagurates new Parliament, installs sacred Sengol
PM inuagurates new Parliament, installs sacred Sengol
Soccer wrap: Bayern win Bundesliga with last-gasp goal
Soccer wrap: Bayern win Bundesliga with last-gasp goal
Parl inauguration amid protests: Security stepped up
Parl inauguration amid protests: Security stepped up
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

PM inuagurates new Parliament, installs sacred Sengol

PM inuagurates new Parliament, installs sacred Sengol

Why Prez, Not PM, Must Inaugurate New Parliament

Why Prez, Not PM, Must Inaugurate New Parliament

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances