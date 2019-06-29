News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 17 killed in wall collapse in Pune

17 killed in wall collapse in Pune

June 29, 2019 08:46 IST

At least 17 people were killed as a portion of the compound wall of a residential complex collapsed on shanties following incessant rains in Pune, police said on Saturday.

The shanties were built for the labourers working at a construction site nearby, they said.

The compound wall collapsed around 1.45 am Friday night in the Kondhawa area, an official said.

 

Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall.

Police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation, he said.

Three injured were admitted at a nearby hospital, he said.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Their flood vs Our flood

Their flood vs Our flood

8 Safety Tips For Bikers During Rain

8 Safety Tips For Bikers During Rain

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use