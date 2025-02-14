PIX: Trump hosts Modi at the White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday.
It is the first meeting between the two leaders in the second term of President Trump.
Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, apart from other members of the Indian delegation.
Ahead of Modi's arrival, Indian flags were being put up at the White House.
The prime minister is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following President Trump's inauguration.
He has been invited to visit within three weeks of the new administration taking office.