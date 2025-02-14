HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » PIX: Trump hosts Modi at the White House

PIX: Trump hosts Modi at the White House

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2025 04:03 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets United States President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC on February 13, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

It is the first meeting between the two leaders in the second term of President Trump.

 

IMAGE: Modi meets Trump, along with the Indian delegation, at the White House. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, apart from other members of the Indian delegation.

Ahead of Modi's arrival, Indian flags were being put up at the White House.

IMAGE: Modi being welcomed upon reaching the White House. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

The prime minister is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following President Trump's inauguration.

He has been invited to visit within three weeks of the new administration taking office.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hard to do business in India: Trump imposes tariffs
Hard to do business in India: Trump imposes tariffs
SEE: Modi meets Elon Musk, his children
SEE: Modi meets Elon Musk, his children
What If China, America Make Up?
What If China, America Make Up?
SEE: Modi meets 'great friend of India' Mike Waltz
SEE: Modi meets 'great friend of India' Mike Waltz
Modi holds 'insightful discussion' with Vivek Ramaswamy
Modi holds 'insightful discussion' with Vivek Ramaswamy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Help Prevent Acid Reflux

webstory image 3

7 Ways Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Will Help Your Workout

VIDEOS

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal feels 'fortunate' to visit Maha Kumbh1:34

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal feels 'fortunate' to visit...

Dia Mirza's breathtaking glam look0:52

Dia Mirza's breathtaking glam look

Drone footage captures breathtaking Mount Etna eruption1:17

Drone footage captures breathtaking Mount Etna eruption

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD