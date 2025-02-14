PIX: Trump hosts Modi at the White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets United States President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC on February 13, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

It is the first meeting between the two leaders in the second term of President Trump.

IMAGE: Modi meets Trump, along with the Indian delegation, at the White House. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, apart from other members of the Indian delegation.

Ahead of Modi's arrival, Indian flags were being put up at the White House.

IMAGE: Modi being welcomed upon reaching the White House. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

The prime minister is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following President Trump's inauguration.

He has been invited to visit within three weeks of the new administration taking office.