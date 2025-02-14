Modi holds 'insightful discussion' with Vivek Ramaswamy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Indian-American billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy here and the two leaders discussed the India-United States ties, innovation, biotechnology among other things.

All photographs: Press Information Bureau of India

Modi met Ramaswamy, who stood for the Republican presidential nomination last year, at Blaire House, the US president's guest house.

According to a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders had 'insightful discussions on India-US ties, innovation, biotechnology, and the role of entrepreneurship in shaping the future'.

Earlier, Modi discussed opportunities in space, mobility, technology, energy and exchanged notes on efforts at good governance in India and the US with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

US President Donald Trump chose Musk to head a new US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last month.

Ramaswamy was also a part of DOGE before his departure on January 20 to focus on a possible Ohio gubernatorial election in 2026.

Modi arrived in the US capital Wednesday evening for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump.