Home  » News » SEE: Modi holds bilateral meet with US NSA Waltz

SEE: Modi holds bilateral meet with US NSA Waltz

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 13, 2025 22:07 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at the Blair House in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

The two leaders greeted each other by shaking hands and commenced the bilateral meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

 

Earlier this January, Waltz, who has served as the Republican chair of the US-India caucus, highlighted India's significance in the US's strategic interests.

Jaishankar had earlier met Waltz in December last year when the two leaders held a discussion on bilateral partnership and current global issues, and Jaishankar said that he is looking forward to working with Waltz.

Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to the US, is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House later in the day.

