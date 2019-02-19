PHOTOS: Goodbye, Major Dhaundiyal

February 19, 2019 12:24 IST

Major Vibhuti Dhaundiyal attained martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama in Jammu Kashmir.

IMAGE: Wife Nitika Kaul of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhaundiyal, who was martyred in Pulwama encounter mourn near his mortal remains which were brought to his home in Dehradun. Photograph: PTI Photo

Thousands of people on Tuesday paid their last respects to Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhaundiyal, who died fighting terrorists in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, at his residence in Dehradun.

His mother Saroj, a cardiac patient, his wife Nikita Kaul, whom he had married less than a year ago, and a host of relatives and friends were crying inconsolably as Major Dhaundiyal’s coffin was kept for people to pay their last respects before being taken to Haridwar for the last rites.

WATCH: Major Dhoundiyal's wife bids farewell

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat placed a wreath on the coffin amid cries of “Shaheed Dhaundiyal Amar Rahein” and “Vande Mataram”.

People had climbed to rooftops and also stood on either side of the road leading to the officer’s residence.

IMAGE: Dhaundiyal's grandmother can't hold back her tears at the sight of her grandson's coffin. Photograph: PTI Photo

Major Dhaundiyal’s body, draped in the tricolour, was brought home late on Monday night and the funeral will be done with full military honours in Haridwar later in the day.

The news of his death had come as the last rites of Major Chitresh Bisht, who died defusing a mine near the LoC in Rajouri district, were still underway in Haridwar on Monday.

He was among the four army men killed in an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Pulwama district just a short distance away from the spot where 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed on February 14 in a suicide attack by the outfit.