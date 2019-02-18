Major among 4 soldiers martyred in Pulwama encounter

rediff.com

Last updated on: February 18, 2019 09:43 IST

Four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, defence sources said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

 

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired upon them, triggering off a gun battle.

Defence sources said four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in the encounter.

A civilian was also reportedly killed but there was no confirmation so far.

The area is under cordon and the operation is still on.

