The wonderfully, weird world we live in!

Here are eight images that prove we live in a odd, odd world.
A motorcyclist performs during competitions at the "H.O.G. Rally Minsk 2019" festival in Minsk, Belarus. Photograph: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters
A seal sits on a rock in front of the "Ile aux moutons" island in front of Loctudy, Brittany, France. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Massage therapist Abdel Rehim Saeid performs the "fiery towel" method to ease a patient's muscle pain in Gharbia, Egypt. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters
A mahout sits between elephants which are participating in festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, India. Photograph: Sivaram V/Reuters
Flofy rides a wave as she competes at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center "Surf-A-Thon" where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for "Top Surf Dog 2019" in Del Mar, California, US. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters
A Bat-Signal is projected onto a building at night as Batman fans celebrate the 80th anniversary of the first appearance of the DC Comics superhero, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters
Candy art work at Candytopia Philadelphia at VIP Preview Event at The Fashion District Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Candytopia
The KAWS KAWSBOB acrylic on canvas piece on display during a media preview of KAWS: Companionship in the Age of Loneliness Exhibition Opening at National Gallery of Victoria at National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia. Photograph: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images