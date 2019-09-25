The wonderfully, weird world we live in!

September 25, 2019 08:20 IST

Here are eight images that prove we live in a odd, odd world.

A motorcyclist performs during competitions at the "H.O.G. Rally Minsk 2019" festival in Minsk, Belarus. Photograph: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

A seal sits on a rock in front of the "Ile aux moutons" island in front of Loctudy, Brittany, France. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Massage therapist Abdel Rehim Saeid performs the "fiery towel" method to ease a patient's muscle pain in Gharbia, Egypt. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

A mahout sits between elephants which are participating in festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, India. Photograph: Sivaram V/Reuters

Flofy rides a wave as she competes at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center "Surf-A-Thon" where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for "Top Surf Dog 2019" in Del Mar, California, US. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

A Bat-Signal is projected onto a building at night as Batman fans celebrate the 80th anniversary of the first appearance of the DC Comics superhero, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Candy art work at Candytopia Philadelphia at VIP Preview Event at The Fashion District Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Candytopia