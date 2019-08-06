The odd, odd world we live in!

August 06, 2019 08:24 IST

These 10 images prove that the world is wonderfully weird.

Juan Cerdas, whose hobby is feeding wild crocodiles, kisses a large crocodile in the Tarcoles River, a river with one of the highest crocodile population in the world, in Tarcoles, province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica. Photograph: Juan Carlos Ulate/Reuters

Sakie wears a turban at backstage before the Algonquin Hotel’s Annual Cat Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Mitree Chitinunda gets a haircut depicting the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, to mark the king's 67th birthday, at a barbershop in Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

Bodybuilding tram driver Peter Wirth, alias "Bahnbabo" practices gymnastics in a tram in Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

A boy visits a hanging art installation made from scraps of plastic bags, bottles, cans and containers at an exhibition entitled Reduce, at the French Cultural Center in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photograph: Kham/Reuters

Artist Emmanuel Bez aka Manolo of the Theatre du Centaure performs with a horse at the Gare de l'Est train station in Paris, France. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Paddlers take part in the Fontanka-SUP stand up paddle boarding festival in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

Seas and Cheese in action during the Bideford Cardboard Boat Regatta on July 28, 2019 in Bideford, England. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images