The odd, odd world we live in!

May 07, 2019 08:27 IST

Eight images that prove we live in a wonderfully weird world!

People eat bananas during a protest against perceived censorship by Poland's National Museum in front of the National Museum in Warsaw. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Two 'zebra members' of the Vial Education Program in La Paz are seen at the Auquisamana park in La Paz, Bolivia. Photograph: David Mercado/Reuters

A couple from Newcastle, winners of a contest, pose on a bed under the glass Pyramid at the Louvre museum in Paris. They were offered the chance to spend a night in the Louvre museum, an aperitif in front of the painting 'Mona Lisa' by Leonardo Da Vinci, a dinner in front of the Venus de Milo statue during a private visit and finally sleep in their own little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Team members strain to pull a DHL Boeing 757 aircraft for 20 metres during a charity fundraising event at the Safi Aviation Park in Safi, Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

A cyclist steers down the narrow handrail of a stairway on Waterloo Bridge in London. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson addresses the media next to a protester outside of Westminster Magistrates Court, where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had a US extradition request hearing, in London. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Steamed dishes are seen on a giant food steamer for an event at a tourist attraction in Xiantao, Hubei province, China. Photographer: Stringer/Reuters

People take pictures of a fountain and light show during a season launching event in Stavropol, Russia. Photograph: Eduard Korniyenko/Reuters