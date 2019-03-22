It's an odd, odd world out there!

March 22, 2019 08:28 IST

These 10 images prove we live in a wonderfully weird world.

A visitor photographs a display of candles during the Festival of Lights Cittadella, in the medieval citadel in Victoria, on the island of Gozo, Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

A booth for Flash Drive for Freedom is on display at the Austin Convention Center at the South by Southwest conference and festivals in Austin, Texas, US. Photograph: Sergio Flores/Reuters

Guinness World record holder for solving a Rubik's cube with his feet Daniel Rose-Levine practices on solving it in New York, US. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

A pet dog sits on a front desk at Hatanodai Indoor Fishing, an indoor fishing facility which was converted from an old bathhouse that went out of business, in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

A newly born albino red-necked wallaby joey is being carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

>A woman holds her mobile phone as she stands amid flowers at the South China Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, Guandong province, China. Photograph: Liang Weipei/Southern Metropolis Daily/Reuters

An Afghan Hound stands with its owner during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain . Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

A figure depicting Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is pictured during the "Rosenmontag" (Rose Monday) parade in Dusseldorf, Germany. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebration of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, in a Belarusian state museum of folk architecture and rural lifestyle in the village of Aziarco, Belarus. Photograph: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters