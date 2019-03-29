Would you buy these NaMo goodies?

March 29, 2019 09:24 IST

As India prepares to hold the world's biggest election, Narendra Damodardas Modi's face beams down from government Web sites, billboards advertising welfare programmes, full-page newspaper ads and television shows that live-broadcast his speeches.

Apparently, that ain't enough for the Chowkidaar No 1.

His Bharatiya Janata Party, taking a leaf out of Donald J Trump's playbook, is raising funds by selling NaMo Again T-shirts, mugs and wristbands through the Modi smartphone app.

Mugs such as these are being sold at venues where Modi addresses rallies. So, go ahead and have a cuppa with your NaMo cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Show your support for the pradhan sevak with NaMo Again wristbands! Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

What time is it? According to this one, it's time for NaMo again.... According to reports, funds from the sale of the merchandise would be used for cleaning the Ganga river. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After launching the Main bhi chowkidar campaign, the PM also launched these T-shirts which allow you to extend your support to him. Photograph: @namomerchandise/Facebook

#NationFirst. Party Next. Self Last. Would you use these Nation First Lotus Reusable Stickers. Photograph: @namomerchandise/Facebook

PM Modi's love is magnetic... So, why don't you show some love to him with some Make in India magnets! Photograph: @namomerchandise/Facebook

The PM can unlock a better future for the youth is the message he wants to send with this keychain. Photograph: @namomerchandise/Facebook