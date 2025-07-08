HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 students dead as train collides with school bus in TN

2 students dead as train collides with school bus in TN

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 08, 2025 14:07 IST

Two students were killed when the school bus they were travelling in collided with a passenger train at Semmanguppam in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Tuesday, officials said.

IMAGE: The mangled remains of the bus which collided with the train in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district. Photographs: ANI on X

Due to the impact, the vehicle carrying students was flung a distance away from the level crossing after it hit the running train. The loco pilot managed to stop the train after traversing some distance, police said.

The railways suspended the gatekeeper for violating safety rules, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed profound grief over the death of the students and announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the victims' parents.

Senior police officials who reached the spot rushed the injured to the government hospital here.

Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar had to rescue the railway gatekeeper who was attacked by the members of the public allegedly for negligence, a police official said.

The bus driver crossed the track, hardly noticing the approaching train, resulting in the sudden collision, he added. The van was completely smashed due to the impact.

"I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the loss of two precious young children in the terrible train accident that took place in Semmanguppam, Cuddalore district, this morning. The death of those young children who died at a tender age when they should have lived is deeply saddening to me," the Chief Minister said.

Expressing his condolences to the parents and families of the 12-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl student who died in the accident, Stalin announced the relief and instructed the officials to ensure the best treatment to the four persons who were injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at the Cuddalore Government Hospital.

A release quoting the Chief Minister said he ordered a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to those who were seriously injured and undergoing treatment, and Rs 50,000 each to those who have sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a release from the Southern Railway said, "The gatekeeper opened the gate as the bus driver insisted in order to reach the school early. He should not have opened the gate as per the safety rules of Railway train operations. As the gatekeeper violated the safety rules, he has been suspended. The process of removing him from service as per procedure is on".

"Railway expresses deep regret for the loss of lives and the injured. The railway doctors are also monitoring the patients admitted into GH and if required they (patients) will be shifted to JIPMER, Puducherry for treatment," the statement said.

Around 7:45 am, the school van carrying the students attempted to cross the railway level crossing Gate No. 170 (a non-interlocked manned gate) between Cuddalore and Alappakkam, and was hit by Train No. 56813 Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai passenger, the railway said.

A railway relief train with a medical relief van has been dispatched to the site.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
