36 Amarnath pilgrims injured in bus pile-up in J-K's Ramban

At least 36 Amarnath pilgrims suffered minor injuries when five buses slammed into each other in Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: A damaged bus being shifted from the accident site in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, July 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

The buses were part of a convoy headed for Pahalgam base camp in south Kashmir from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar.

The accident took place near Chanderkoot, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, at around 8 am, officials said.

They said the collision occurred due to the failure of the brakes of one of the buses in the convoy.

IMAGE: Cops inspecting the accident site. Photograph: ANI on X

"The last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and hit stranded vehicles at the Chanderkot Langer site, damaging four vehicles and causing minor injuries to 36 Yatris," Ramban deputy commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan said.

He said the government officials already present at the site rushed the injured to the Ramban district hospital.

IMAGE: A damaged bus in the accident. Photograph: ANI on X

Several senior police officers visited the hospital to monitor the treatment of the injured and directed the chief medical officer to ensure the best care.

"The Yatris were later shifted to other vehicles for their onward journey," the deputy commissioner said.

Ramban medical superintendent Sudarshan Singh Katoch said the pilgrims were discharged immediately after first aid.

Photograph: ANI on X

The convoy left for its destination after the damaged buses were replaced, officials said.

The fourth batch of 6,979 pilgrims -- 5,196 men, 1,427 women, 24 children, 331 sadhus and sadhvis, and one transgender -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in two separate convoys between 3.30 am and 4.05 am.

While 4,226 pilgrims left in 161 vehicles for Nunwan base camp for the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route, 2,753 pilgrims were headed for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in 151 vehicles.