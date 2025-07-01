CBI to probe TN custodial death; 5 cops held for murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation will now probe the sensational Sivaganga custodial death case, in which five policemen have been arrested for murder, a DSP placed under suspension and a district police chief put on compulsory wait, following a Tamil Nadu government order.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks to the media, as state deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin (right) and party MP TR Baalu look on, in Chennai, July 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amid widespread outrage and criticism, and opposition demand for a CBI probe, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday ordered transferring to the central agency, the investigation into death of Ajithkumar (29), who was picked up by a "special team" for interrogation in connection with a theft case.

The CM said he was anguished to know that Ajithkumar, picked up for enquiry died under mysterious circumstances in Tiruppuvanam "only because of the assault by the police during interrogation."

"This is unjustifiable and cannot be excused," he said in a statement.

While initially six policemen were suspended, five were later arrested for murder charge. The district SP has been put on compulsory wait while a DSP has been suspended, he recalled.

He said he spoke to the family of the deceased and assured them of a honest and transparent probe to ensure them justice.

"The Madras high court Madurai bench has allowed the CB-CID probe into the matter. However, with five policemen facing allegations, to ensure there are no apprehensions over the probe, I have directed transferring the investigation into the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," Stalin said.

The state government will extend full cooperation to the CBI, he added.

The matter also came up before the Madras high court bench in Madurai, which appointed an Enquiry Officer to look into the issue and submit a report on July 8, while allowing a CB-CID probe into the case. The victim's family had filed a writ petition.

Ajithkumar of Tiruppuvanam was picked up last week by the local police in connection with a theft case and was allegedly repeatedly thrashed by a "special team" and died later. His death has sparked outrage from political parties and civil societies alike.

Amid criticism from various quarters, the CM spoke to the family of the deceased over the phone and consoled them.

"I am very sorry, have asked action to be taken, serious action. Stay strong," he told the victim's mother.

The CM shared the video of his telephonic conversation with the family on his 'X' handle.

The principal opposition party, AIADMK, while demanding a CBI probe into the custodial death, said people have lost faith in the state police.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, slammed Stalin over the incident and said "people and us" don't believe the "drama" enacted by the CM on the matter.

Referring to reports, Palaniswami claimed that the post-mortem on the victim revealed a number of injuries on his body and called it a "murder that happened due to police atrocity."

In a social media post, he said, "Some media may believe in your drama, like holding a review meeting or transferring the case to the CB-CID. Whether the people or us-- we just don't believe in the drama."

There was no safety for the public in the DMK rule, he charged.

"People have no faith in the fake police FIR. Therefore, this case should be transferred to the CBI," he added.

He also held the CM "responsible" for the incident and demanded an answer.

AIADMK workers staged protests in different towns in the state, demanding justice for the victim. They held placards that said "Justice for Ajithkumar."

Actor and TVK leader Vijay sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthiran wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking an inquiry into the custodial death of Ajithkumar and similar such incidents in Tamil Nadu.

PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also sought a CBI probe.

Addressing a press meet here, CM Stalin said action has been taken in connection with the death of the security guard.

"Action has been taken, arrests have been effected...action has been taken against higher officials also," he said, referring to the government placing the district police chief of Sivaganga under "compulsory wait" in connection with the incident.

Ashish Rawat, IPS, SP, Sivaganga has been "placed on Compulsory Wait at the O/o the Director General of Police/HoPF, Tamil Nadu, Chennai," a Home Department note said.

G Chandeesh, IPS, SP, Ramanathapuram, will hold additional charge of Sivaganga, the note from Dheeraj Kumar, additional chief secretary, added.

Lawyer-activist Henry Tiphagne said in Madurai that a "special team" operating under the Manamadurai DSP was involved in the incident. In the HC, the government side submitted that the official concerned has been placed under suspension, Tiphagne, one of the counsels who argued the case, said.

Further, five policemen have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A probe was launched into the matter, and following the post-mortem report received on Monday night, the next course of action was initiated "without any delay", an official release said.

Subsequently, murder charges were invoked, and "five policemen involved in the matter have been arrested," it added.

Meanwhile, state law minister S Reghupathy said the CM has made it clear nobody involved in the incident will be spared.

"There is no compulsion to protect anyone," he told reporters in Pudukottai, while speaking on the matter.