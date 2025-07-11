PIX: Shuks parties on space station ahead of homecoming

Ahead of his homecoming, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla enjoyed a feast aboard the International Space Station.

Photographs: Courtesy @JonnyKimUSA/X

In the newly released images, Shukla and his fellow crew members were seen enjoying a celebratory meal.

Shukla and three other crew members of the Axiom-4 mission are set to return to Earth from the International Space Station on July 14.

The Axiom-4 mission was launched from the Kennedy Space Centre at Florida on June 25 and the Dragon spacecraft docked at the International Space Station on June 26 after a 28-hour journey.

With over 60 experiments across biomedical science, advanced materials, neuroscience, agriculture, and space technology, the Ax-4 mission includes the most research conducted on an Axiom Space private astronaut mission to date.

These investigations could transform the future of human space exploration and life on Earth, with potential breakthroughs in areas such as diabetes management, innovative cancer treatments, and enhanced monitoring of human health and performance.