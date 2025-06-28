HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gajar halwa to Aamras: What Shubhanshu took to space

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Listen to Article
June 28, 2025 21:23 IST

India's Shubhanshu Shukla and other astronauts on the International Space Station relished delicacies such as 'gajar ka halwa', 'moong dal halwa' and 'aamras' as they began their 14-day stay on the orbital lab.

IMAGE: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla interacts with PM Narendra Modi from the International Space Station. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Shukla shared these details in an 18-minute interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday from the International Space Station that is orbiting the earth at an altitude of 400 km.

"Yes, I brought 'gajar ka halwa', 'moong dal ka halwa' and 'aamras'. I wanted everyone who has joined me from other countries to enjoy the rich Indian cuisine. All of us had it together and everyone liked it," Shukla told the prime minister.

 

Modi asked Shukla whether he had shared any Indian delicacies with his fellow astronauts.

Shukla reached the International Space Station on Thursday along with three other astronauts as part of the commercial Axiom-4 mission for a 14-day stay during which the crew will be part of a series of science experiments.

After reaching the orbital lab on Thursday, Shukla and the three astronauts spent the day settling in and setting up their sleeping quarters.

Commander Peggy Whitson is located in the Airlock, Shukla in Dragon, Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski in Columbus, and Tibor Kapu in the Japanese Experiment Module (JEM).

They completed handover activities with the Expedition 73 crew and began acclimating to life in microgravity.

Key operational tasks were also completed, including unpacking cargo in Dragon and reviewing emergency protocols.

During the interaction, Shukla briefed the prime minister about various experiments being done in space.

Responding to how space differs from Earth, Shukla explained that everything in space feels different from the training on the ground. He added that his feet were tied while speaking to Prime Minister Modi; otherwise, he would start floating.

He said simple acts like drinking water or sleeping become significant challenges in space. Shukla explained that one can sleep on the ceiling, on the walls, or wherever, since orientation becomes fluid.

"Adjusting to this altered environment takes a day or two, but the experience is a beautiful harmony of science and wonder," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
