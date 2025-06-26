HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
It was an amazing ride and then suddenly...: Shuks from spacecraft

It was an amazing ride and then suddenly...: Shuks from spacecraft

Source: PTI
June 26, 2025 13:52 IST

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday said he was learning to live in microgravity conditions "like a baby" and it was an amazing experience to float in vacuum as the Dragon spacecraft circled the Earth in its journey to dock at the International Space Station.

IMAGE: Astronauts Shubhanshu Shukla,Sławosz Uznański and Tibor Kapu share their experiences via a videolink from the spacecraft. Photograph: @Axiom_Space/X

Sharing his experience via a videolink from the spacecraft, Shukla said after remaining in quarantine for 30 days, where he was far away from all the excitement, ahead of the launch of the Axiom-4 mission on Wednesday, "the only thought in my mind was to let us just go".

Shukla and three other astronauts lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on board the Dragon spacecraft, powered by the Falcon-9 rocket for a 14-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

 

The astronauts, part of the Axiom-4 commercial mission, are expected to dock at the ISS at 4:30 pm on Thursday.

"Wow, what a ride it was. Frankly, when I was sitting in the capsule Grace, yesterday on the launchpad, the only thought in my mind was let's just go. After 30 days of quarantine, it was a feeling that I just wanted to go. Excitement and all was very far away. There was just this feeling that let us just leave," Shukla said.

The new Dragon spacecraft of SpaceX has been named Grace by the astronauts.

He also introduced 'Joy', a toy swan that is the zero gravity indicator, and the fifth "crew member" on the Axiom-4 mission.

Sharing his experience of encountering the gravitational force during the launch, Shukla said he felt like being pushed back in his seat.

"But when the ride started, it was something. You were getting pushed back in the seat. It was an amazing ride and then suddenly nothing. Everything was silent and you were just floating. You were unbuckled and just floating in the silence of vacuum," he said.

Shukla said the first few moments after they got shot into the vacuum did not feel that great, but soon it was "an amazing feeling".

He added that his fellow astronauts have told him that he has been sleeping a lot since the launch on Wednesday.

"I am getting used to it quite well. I am enjoying the views, enjoying the experience and learning like a baby. Learning the new steps, learning how to walk, learning how to control yourself, learning how to eat. It's just so exciting," Shukla said.

"It is a new environment, a new challenge and I am really enjoying this experience with my fellow astronauts here. It is good to make mistakes, but it is better to see somebody else do that too. So it has been a fun time," Shukla said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
