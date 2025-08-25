HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in his hometown

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in his hometown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 25, 2025 16:25 IST

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned to his hometown Lucknow on Monday to a rousing reception after becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, his wife and son in Lucknow. Photograph: @CMOfficeUP/X

Although he arrived in India from the US on August 17, he is visiting the Uttar Pradesh capital now after participating in multiple outreach events, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 18.

Family members, including his parents Shambhu and Asha Shukla, wife Kamna, and son Kiash, were present at the airport to greet him. They were joined by cheering crowds waving the tricolour and chanting "Vande Mataram".

 

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, a troupe played drums and trumpets, while students from Shukla's alma mater, City Montessori School (CMS), came dressed in vibrant costumes representing space missions and celestial objects.

IMAGE: UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak welcomes Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, on his arrival at his hometown. Photographs: @brajeshpathakup/X

CMS manager Geeta Gandhi Kingdon was among those personally welcoming the school's celebrated alumnus.

From the airport, Shukla embarked on a roadshow in an open-top vehicle, standing alongside his family as supporters lined the streets despite light drizzle. Young children lined up along the road near the airport holding umbrellas to greet Shukla, who has now become an inspiration for many.

Wearing a brown Air Force jacket with insignia and the Indian flag proudly displayed on his sleeve and an ISRO emblem on the other sleeve, Shukla waved and smiled at onlookers who showered him with applause.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who joined the celebrations, praised Shukla for bringing glory to the state and the nation. "We are elated at his achievements. Our government has supported him throughout, and multiple events are lined up to felicitate this Lucknow lad, who is now a celebrated astronaut," Pathak said.

"Later today, the chief minister will honour him. Shubhanshu told us how beautiful India looked from space and spoke eloquently about its splendour from orbit," he added.

En route to the roadshow, schoolchildren, families, and officials thronged sidewalks, holding flags and banners hailing India's newest space hero. Digital screens installed at various locations in the city also played clips of Shukla and his space mission.

Shukla, fondly nicknamed "Shux," made history with his landmark AXIOM 4 mission to the ISS, cementing India's growing presence in space exploration.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
