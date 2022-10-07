Fragile Sonia Walks In Bharat Jodo Yatra

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, making a public appearance after a long gap, Congress President Sonia Gandhi joined her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya, Karnataka.
IMAGE: Rahul ties his mother's shoelaces
. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, who has been in poor health, with Rahul, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly. Photograph: ANI Photo
