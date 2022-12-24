News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Gandhi halts Bharat Jodo Yatra to make way for ambulance in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi halts Bharat Jodo Yatra to make way for ambulance in Delhi

December 24, 2022 11:29 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stopped his Bharat Jodo Yatra near Apollo hospital in New Delhi to give way to an ambulance.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi, December 24, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

He halted for a while to let the ambulance pass.

He also asked fellow Yatris to give way to the ambulance.

 

This incident occurred near Apollo hospital in the national capital at around 8:30 am.

Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi entered Delhi from the Badarpur border in Haryana in the morning.

The Yatra will cover a distance of 23 km in Delhi starting from Badarpur Border and will end near Red Fort.

It will pass through Ashram Chowk, Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Red Fort and Raj Ghat. The Yatra took a two-hour break at the Ashram Chowk before proceeding to Red Fort.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has already covered nearly 3,000 kms and will cover 12 states travelling a total of 3,570 kms before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir in January end.

