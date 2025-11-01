HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
10 killed in stampede at Andhra Pradesh temple on Ekadashi

10 killed in stampede at Andhra Pradesh temple on Ekadashi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 01, 2025 13:59 IST

At least ten people were killed and two others injured at a temple stampede here in Srikakulam district on Saturday, said a police official.

IMAGE: The incident took place as devotees gathered at the temple in Kasibugga on the occasion of Ekadashi. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The stampede occurred at Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga at around 11.30 am, and "Ten persons died and two others were injured," Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao told PTI.

Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X said, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims."

The CM also said that he directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons and added that he instructed the authorities and local leaders to monitor the relief work at the stampede site.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
