A look at India's deadly stampedes in recent past

The packed New Delhi Railway station became a horrific sight for thousands of passengers, mostly the Maha Kumbh pilgrims, after an overnight stampede led to at least 18 deaths.

IMAGE: NDRF personnel at New Delhi Railway Station where a stampede occurred due to overcrowding caused by devotees heading to Prayagraj, in New Delhi, February 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, this tragic event is not isolated, as stampedes resulting in numerous casualties have occurred in India over the years, including one at the Mahakumbh -- currently underway at Prayagraj -- just a few weeks ago.

Thirty people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede on January 29 at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

Some of the largest casualties caused by stampedes over the recent years include the deadly stampede that occurred last year on July 2 during a 'satsang' by self-styled godman, Bhole Baba, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, which claimed 121 lives, most of whom were women.

Similarly, more than 340 devotees were killed at Maharashtra's Mandhardevi temple in 2005 and at least 250 were killed at Rajasthan's Chamunda Devi temple in 2008. Another stampede at a religious gathering at Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh caused the loss of lives of 162 people in 2008.

Here is a list of some of such major tragedies that have taken place in the country in recent years: