Four-storey building tilts in Delhi's Shahdara, vacated

A four-storey building in the Bihari Colony in east Delhi's Shahdara tilted on Thursday, prompting authorities to issue notice to vacate it and other adjoining buildings as a precautionary measure, an official said.

IMAGE: The 4-floor building in Delhi's Shahdara that tilted on May 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI/X

According to an MCD official, the building has been vacated with the help of the local SHO and jacks have been installed to support the structure.

He said the MCD may declare it dangerous, after which it will be demolished, adding that the remaining report is awaited.

Sandeep Kapoor, chairman of Shahdara South Zone, MCD, said, "We are running campaigns in areas with five- to six-storey buildings, many of which are slanted, old, or dilapidated, and pose a threat to life and property if they collapse. These buildings are being inspected, notices are being issued, and they are being sealed.

"For instance, in Bihari Colony, several buildings were slanted and posed a risk of collapse, so they have been vacated," he added.

A survey team will revisit the site on Friday, and whatever action needs to be taken -- be it sealing or demolition -- will be carried out by engineers and officials, he said, adding that necessary legal action will be taken.

Kapoor further said that if a building has been identified as dangerous, the surrounding buildings are also assessed. "If one collapses, it could cause significant damage to the nearby structures. As a precaution, notices have been issued to vacate all such buildings until a final decision is taken."

Visuals from the spot showed wooden poles being used to temporarily support the leaning structure.

A team from the Farsh Bazar police station has been deployed near the structure to keep an eye.

"We are requesting everyone to stay away from the area. Officials from the MCD are checking the structure and also pasted notice to vacate the building," a senior police officer said.