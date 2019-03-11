Samba and sequins: Brazil's carnival paints the town red

March 11, 2019 08:36 IST

It's time to party!!!

Brazil's most famous carnival celebrations have taken place in Rio de Janeiro.

Thousands of sparkling dancers from the Rio de Janeiro's elite samba schools put on a spectacular parade through the famous Sambadrome.

The glitter-filled celebrations saw more than 70,000 spectators enjoy the front-row view from the concrete arena, with many thousands more milling around outside, soaking up the atmosphere because they were unable to get tickets.

Here's what you missed out on!

Queen of Percussion Camila Silva of Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel during the parade at 2019 Brazilian Carnival at Sapucai Sambadrome. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Scanty bodysuits and feathers were galore at the Carnival. Rio's two nights of Carnival parades began on March 3 in a burst of fireworks and to the cheers of thousands of tourists and locals who have previously enjoyed street celebrations. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

More than a dozen elite samba schools paraded in the show -- all aiming to dazzle both judges and audiences with ornate costumes and big routines. And we have got to say, none of the schools disappointed! Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The many faces at the Carnival! Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images, Raphael Dias/Getty Images

She's definitely got the moves! Juliana Paes dances during Grande Rio performance at the Rio de Janeiro Carnival at Sambodromo. Photograph: Raphael Dias/Getty Images

It wasn't only the dancers who had all eyes on them as amazing floats also took centre stage. Photograph: Raphael Dias/Getty Images

Despite reduced city subsidies, the samba schools still managed to put on a good show. Photograph: Raphael Dias/Getty Images

Each samba school concentrated on a different theme. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Music that you can't help but groove to rang out in the streets of Rio during the Carnival. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

IThe competition between samba schools is fierce, with each school trying to outdo the next one. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

A selection of weird and wonderful costumes were on display, with performers pulling out all the stops for the parade. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images