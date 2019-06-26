Russia shows off its firepower!

June 26, 2019 09:41 IST

Russia shows off tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, tanks, guns and other weaponry at the large-scale international military-technical forum ARMY-2019 in Moscow.

T-80U tank fires during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Firepower like no other! A 2S34 Khosta self-propelled artillery at the International military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Russia shows off its MSTA-S self-propelled artillery howitzers. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Russia’s T-72B3 tank is one of the most lethal versions of the T-72 in production. A modernisation of the T-72B from the 1980s, it provides Russia with an effective frontline tank at a cheaper cost than the T-90 or upgrades versions of the T-80. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

A Russian serviceman looks on during the demonstration. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters