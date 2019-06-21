PHOTOS: Big birds show off their skills at Paris air show

June 21, 2019 08:01 IST

From Rafale fighter to electric planes, the 53rd International Paris air show displays the best of military and civilian aircraft.

The 2019 Paris Air Show will run until Sunday, June 23 at Le Bourget Airport, situated in the city's northern suburbs.

The audience has been treated with a spectacular flying display of fighter, civilian aircraft and helicopters.

Here are some glimpses of the air show.

A Dassault Rafale fighter performs at the 53rd International Paris air show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

A visitor looks at an Airbus A350-1000 as it performs at the air show. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

A Beriev Be-200ES firefighting airplane releases water during a flying display. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

A French Army Eurocopter Tiger helicopter performs at the show. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Pool/Reuters

Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly during the inauguration of the 53rd International Paris air show at Le Bourget Airport. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Pool/Reuters

An Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Air Tahiti Nui company performs at the Paris air show. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Tranchant jet team leader Hugues Duval shows the airborne skills. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

French Air Force Patrouille de France teams are seen during the air show. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Israeli Eviation Alice electric aircraft is seen on static display at the 53rd International Paris air show. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Vahana, an experimental flying taxi by Airbus, is on static display at the Paris air show. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Another view of Rafale jets which will be delivered to the Indian Air Force this September. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Visitors look at an Airbus Helicopter H145 on static display during the 53rd International Paris air show. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

An aerial view of the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport. Photograph: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Airbus Defence and Space Chief Executive Officer Dirk Hoke, Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles and French Defence Minister Florence Parly attend the unveiling of the French-German-Spanish new generation fighter model during the 53rd International Paris air show. Photograph: Yoan Valat/Pool/Reuters