Rediff.com  » News » Rise above politics: Prez Kovind in farewell speech

Rise above politics: Prez Kovind in farewell speech

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 23, 2022 19:40 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday asked political parties to rise above partisan politics in national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of people.

IMAGE: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind delivers his farewell address during a function at Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

In his farewell address to parliamentarians at Parliament's Central Hall, Kovind emphasised the value of peace and harmony, saying people have a right to oppose and create pressure to pursue their goals, but their methods must be Gandhian.

His comments assume significance at a time when parliamentary proceedings have been frequently disrupted due to the Opposition's protests over a number of issues.

 

Kovind said he always considered himself as a part of the larger family, which included the members of parliament.

IMAGE: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others arrive to attend the farewell function. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

They may have differences at times like any family has, but they should work together for the larger interests of the country, he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined the ceremony to bid farewell to the outgoing President whose term ends on Sunday.

IMAGE: A view of Parliament House during the farewell function. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

President-Elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.

She will be the first tribal person to occupy the country's highest constitutional post.

Kovind congratulated Murmu and said the country will benefit from her guidance.

He said he will always be grateful to the citizens of country for giving him the opportunity to serve as President.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
