Jaw-dropping photos of the month: July

August 01, 2019 09:15 IST

Here are some of the best photos from around the world in the month gone by.

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

Protesters break the windows of the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

A house destroyed by a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, triggered by a 6.4 the previous day, is seen at night near the epicenter in Trona, California. Photograph: David McNew/Reuters

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Gavalas, in Evia, Greece. Photograph: Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters

Damage is seen in the front door of the Upper East Side home of Jeffrey Epstein, as he currently waits for an arraignment after the Southern District of New York announced charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, in New York. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

A wild cow leaps over revellers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

A group of Iranian Kurdish women who have joined Kurdish peshmerga fighters take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq. Photograph: Ako Rasheed/Reuters

An overcrowded area holding families at a Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center is seen in McAllen, Texas. Photograph: Office of Inspector General/DHS/Reuters

People sit on a park bench along Lakeshore Drive on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain after the area flooded in the wake of Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana. The storm, which made landfall as a category one hurricane near Morgan City, caused far less damage and flooding than had been predicted. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris, France. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

People cool off downtown in Crown Fountain as temperatures climb into the 90s with a heat index expected to reach as high as 115 degrees in Chicago, Illinois. The heat wave gripping the city is affecting nearly two-thirds of the United states where more than 195 million people will experience soaring temperatures. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she will officially recognise him as the new prime minister, in London, Britain. Photograph: Victoria Jones/Pool/Reuters

Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photograph: Gabriella N Baez /Reuters

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi greets Republican Abigail Spanberger, and a young visitor (who told Pelosi that she was going to be a member of Congress) at the US Capitol in Washington. Photograph: Mary F Calvert/Reuters