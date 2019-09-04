Protests erupt in Karnataka over Shivakumar's arrest

September 04, 2019 15:37 IST

Protests broke out in several parts of Karnataka on Wednesday following the arrest of senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case.

IMAGE: Congress party members raise slogans against the central government for the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by ED officials, in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Demonstrations and attempts to block roads by burning tires were reported from Ramanagara, Chennapattana and few neighbouring towns, where a bandh has been called by Shivakumar's supporters.

Shivakumar's Kanakapura assembly constituency falls under Ramanagara district.

As a precautionary measure the district administration has declared holiday to schools and colleges on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Charred remains of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus seen after a strike called by Congress against the arrest of party's minister DK Shivakumar turned violent, in Kankapura. Photograph: PTI Photo

Incidents of stone pelting on government buses was reported at Kanakapura on Tuesday night following the Congress leader's arrest.

Shivakumar, the Congress troubleshooter from the state was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after he had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning for the fourth time on Tuesday at its headquarters in Delhi.

IMAGE: Indian Youth Congress members protest against the central government for the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by ED officials, at Raisina Road in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

The arrest of Shivakumar by the ED has drawn condemnation from opposition leaders in the state with former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of using central agencies to "oppress voices of dissent".

On his part, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said law will take its own course and that he would be more happy than everyone if the former minister comes clear of the

charges.