Priyanka Gandhi stopped from going to Sonbhadra to meet clash victims

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Friday stopped from proceeding towards Sonbhadra district to meet those injured in a clash that claimed 10 lives and taken to a guest house by authorities after she staged a sit-in.

The Congress general secretary (Uttar Pradesh East) and her party workers demanded that they be shown the order under which she was stopped.

Priyanka Gandhi and other members of the Congress were stopped at Narainpur in Uttar Pradesh's Mirazapur district while they were on their way to Sonbhadra, and they sat on a dharna, deputy inspector general of police Piyush Kumar Srivastava said.

"They were pacified after sometime and taken to the Chunar guest house," a senior police official said.

However, the Congress claimed that Priyanka Gandhi had been taken into police custody.

Eighteen people were injured in the clash that took place between supporters of a village head and Gond tribals over a piece of land in Sonbhadra's Ghorawal area on Wednesday.

Village head Yagya Dutt's supporters had allegedly opened fire on the tribals and till now, 29 people, including him, have been arrested.

Some of the injured were admitted to the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi, while some are undergoing treatment at a health facility in Sonbhadra.

Priyanka Gandhi left for Sonbhadra after meeting those admitted at Varanasi, but was stopped on the way. She was also scheduled to meet family members of the victims.

"I want to peacefully meet the family members of the victims who had fallen to the bullets in the clash. I want to see the orders under which I have been stopped to meet them," Priyanka Gandhi said while sitting on the dharna .

"I can move ahead only with four people. I want to meet the victims ," she stressed.

"I only want to meet the affected families, whose members have been mercilessly shot dead. A boy of my son's age was shot at and is lying in hospital.Tell me on what legal basis I am stopped here," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Ajay Rai said Priyanka Gandhi, who was stopped on the Varanasi-Mirzapur border while on her way to Sonbhadra, has been taken into "police custody along with other Congress leaders and workers."

At the BHU Trauma Centre, she enquired about the health of those injured and also assured them and their family of all possible support from the Congress.

Rai along with district unit chief Prajanath Sharma and party workers accompanied Gandhi during her visit to the trauma centre.

A team led by Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu had visited Sonbhadra on Thursday and had sent its report to Priyanka Gandhi.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader had criticised the state government over the law and order situation.

"In the BJP ruled state, the confidence of criminals is so high that broad day-light killings are continuously happening. The killing of 9 gond tribesman,including 3 women, by the land mafia in Umbha village of Sonbhadra is heart wrenching. Administration and chief minister are all sleeping. Is this how the state will be crime-free?" she had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanth said the sub divisional magistrate and four other officials were suspended and 29 people arrested.

A committee under the additional chief secretary (Revenue) has also been constituted and will give its report within 10 days, the chief minister said.

"Despite dispute between the two factions in the past and apprehensions of breach of peace adequate action was not taken by officers. SDM, Circle officer and Inspector--all posted in Ghorawal have been suspended on basis of the probe committee, constituted on July 17, report. Beat sub-inspector and constable have also been suspended," the CM said while making a statement in the state assembly.

About the incident, the CM said that 29 persons including main accused Yagya Dutt have been arrested. 10 persons were killed and 28 injured in the incident, he added.

Yogi said the land dispute, which led to the clash was old and was there since 1955 and there were a number of cases pending in revenue courts and criminal cases filed by both factions.

"A three member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) has been constituted to give its report within 10 days on the land dispute. It will take note of the dispute by going through revenue records and give its recommendations," the CM said.

Additional Director General (Varanasi Zone) has also been asked to probe cases registered between two sides in Sonebhadra before July 17, the CM said.

"Responsibility will be fixed and justice will be given to the victims. Those involved in the act will not be spared," the CM said.