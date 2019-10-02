PHOTOS: Prez, PM pay homage to Gandhi, Shastri

October 02, 2019 12:07 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary.

The prime minister also referred to the seven perversions Gandhi had cautioned people about.

These are: Wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, visit without ethics, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principles

Later, Modi proceeded to the Vijayghat, the resting place of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, who also shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Naidu urged people to implement Gandhian principles in their daily lives. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

The prime minister said the nation expresses its gratitude to Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. "We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," Modi wrote on Twitter. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

The prime minister also pays homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh pays homage to Mahatma. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and other ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo